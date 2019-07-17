PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would withhold sales of advanced F-35 stealth jet fighters to Turkey after Ankara received a new air-defense system from Russia, putting new strains on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. on.wsj.com/30Ce1Yp

- Facebook Inc was questioned by senators who said they don't trust the social-media giant to operate a global cryptocurrency. But its main challenge will be overcoming skepticism from global regulators and how to apply decades-old conventions on the oversight of money. on.wsj.com/2xNNESW

- U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. government would look into national-security concerns raised by billionaire investor and Facebook Inc board member Peter Thiel about Google ties to China. on.wsj.com/2xQqviY

- United Airlines Holdings Inc said it is trimming extra flying this year because of the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX, though the nation's second-largest carrier by traffic still expects profit to climb. on.wsj.com/2xTvSxu

- Retired Justice John Stevens, who served 34 years on the U.S. Supreme Court during an era of great change and co-authored some of the court's seminal decisions, died Tuesday at the age of 99. on.wsj.com/30CKIoq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)