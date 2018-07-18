FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 4:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Texas Instruments Inc Chief Executive Brian Crutcher resigned after spending less than two months in the role, exiting over what the chip maker said were code-of-conduct violations. on.wsj.com/2L66wWj

- The founder of Papa John's International Inc owed to fight the pizza chain over how it pressed him to step aside for his use of a racial slur, in a controversy that is casting fresh attention on the handling of race issues in corporate America. on.wsj.com/2L7XacU

- European plane-making giant Airbus SE on Tuesday secured a $5.5 billion order for its new jetliner, the A220, with a planned U.S. startup carrier, ramping up the pressure in the small jetliner market that Boeing Co hopes to enter. on.wsj.com/2L4Od40

- Chef'd, a national meal-kit operator serving major food brands and prominent chefs, has suspended operations after burning through investments and failing to secure more cash. on.wsj.com/2mt7IUR

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
