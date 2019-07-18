PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. House of Representatives voted to block an effort to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump, but the tally made clear that many Democrats are eager to pursue removing him from office despite party leaders' calls for caution. on.wsj.com/30MuARJ

- Amazon.com Inc faces a European Union antitrust investigation into its treatment of merchants that sell goods on its site, the latest push by the bloc against a U.S. tech giant and the biggest regulatory threat thus far to the online retailer's growing market power. on.wsj.com/30Fm1rs

- Boeing Co has hired victim-compensation attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute $50 million to families who lost relatives in two crashes involving its 737 MAX planes. on.wsj.com/30CJklL

- CVS Health Corp is making an ambitious move into kidney care, launching a clinical trial for a new home-dialysis device designed by the firm of Dean Kamen, the Segway inventor. on.wsj.com/30Mur0D (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)