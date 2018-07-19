FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 7:44 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The European Union hit Alphabet Inc's Google with a record $5 billion antitrust fine and ordered changes that could reshape the business model underlying its biggest growth engine: mobile phones. on.wsj.com/2NYrJPR

- Papa John's International Inc founder and recently ousted Chairman John Schnatter held talks to merge the pizza company with Wendys Co, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2JwbVQN

- UnitedHealth Group Inc is among suitors exploring an acquisition of Tenet Healthcare Corp's health-care-management subsidiary, according to people familiar with the matter, as the industry giant pursues further expansion. on.wsj.com/2LwasvU

- Less than a year after China's Ofo Inc entered the U.S. with big ambitions, the world's largest bike-share company plans to shut down most of its U.S. operations, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2LrzCvv

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

