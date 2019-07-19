PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy downed an Iranian drone that was flying too close to a U.S. warship in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Iranian forces said they had seized a foreign tanker, the latest in a series of incidents that have ratcheted up tensions in a vital oil shipping route. on.wsj.com/30GbYT4

- Boeing Co said it will set aside about $5 billion to compensate airlines that have suffered because of the prolonged grounding of the 737 MAX plane. on.wsj.com/30EoSkz

- Anheuser-Busch InBev is considering selling off business units in South Korea, Australia and Central America to cut its massive debt pile as it pursues a backup plan after calling off the listing of its Asian business, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/30EzNe1

- The European Union imposed a 242 million euro ($272.56 million) fine on Qualcomm Inc, the second penalty levied on the chipmaker by the bloc in 18 months and its latest antitrust action against a top U.S. tech company. on.wsj.com/30GDFLy ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)