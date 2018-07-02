PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he sees his threat to impose global auto tariffs as his biggest weapon to extract concessions from trading partners, shedding more light on his broader trade policy strategy. on.wsj.com/2KBKMgB

- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp said it agreed to sell the U.S. commercial rights for Symjepi, an epinephrine injector for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, to Novartis AG unit Sandoz Inc. on.wsj.com/2IIORxZ

- Tesla Inc built its 5,000th Model 3 sedan in about a single week as workers celebrated early Sunday, reaching a long-delayed goal that should ease some scrutiny on the unprofitable auto maker in its bid to become a mainstream provider of electric vehicles. on.wsj.com/2IICh1M

- Men's accessories company Randa Accessories is preparing to submit a $28-a-share bid for Perry Ellis International Inc that could upend Perry Ellis founder and former executive chairman George Feldenkreis's $27.50-a-share deal to take the apparel company private, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2IKfZMT

- U.S. activist investor Daniel Loeb on Sunday ratcheted up pressure on Nestle SA management to raise its financial returns and sell its stake in L'Oreal SA, criticizing Nestle for what Loeb sees as a lackluster effort to revamp the packaged-food giant's strategy. on.wsj.com/2IIxa1D

- Dell Inc is nearing a deal that would once again make the PC and data-storage giant a public company, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2IKez50

- Facebook Inc disclosed it gave dozens of companies special access to user data, detailing for the first time a spate of deals that contrasted with the social network's previous public statements that it restricted personal information to outsiders in 2015. on.wsj.com/2IJFjmu