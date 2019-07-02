PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States widened its threat to impose tariffs against the European Union, pending the outcome of a World Trade Organization case over the EU's subsidies of the airplane manufacturer Airbus SE. on.wsj.com/2RXgBoZ

- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has gotten representatives of more than half a dozen foreign air-safety regulators to sign nondisclosure agreements about discussions about software fixes to grounded Boeing 737 MAX jets, according to an agency spokesman and another person familiar with the details. on.wsj.com/2Ypj2CU

- OPEC agreed to roll over its production cuts and extend them into the first quarter of 2020, the cartel's officials said, but the new pact comes amid deepening geopolitical fractures between members of the group. on.wsj.com/2ROqkxs

- Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc , will donate his shares worth about $3.6 billion to five foundations, as part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to charities and other philanthropic efforts. on.wsj.com/2xqjUva

- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, the Asia-Pacific unit of Anheuser Busch InBev, will launch bookbuilding for its Hong Kong IPO on Tuesday, seeking to raise as much as $9.8 billion in what could be the biggest food and beverage IPO globally. bit.do/eXe2z

- Iran said it exceeded a limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium set under the 2015 nuclear deal, as it sought to goad Europe, Russia and China into providing relief from U.S. sanctions. bit.do/eXe3F

- Nike Inc is yanking a U.S.A.-themed sneaker featuring an early American flag after NFL star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn't sell a shoe with a symbol that he and others consider offensive, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2XnY1w7