PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On the anniversary of Hong Kong's 1997 handover from British colonial rule on Wednesday, police arrested about 370 people in the region, including 10 under the new national security law, which one senior Chinese official described as a birthday present to the city. on.wsj.com/3imKqMf

- SoftBank Group Corp is looking to distance itself from Wirecard AG, after the Japanese tech conglomerate helped arrange a $1 billion investment months before the German payments company went bust. on.wsj.com/2YQIwff

- Seattle police on Wednesday dismantled the self-styled Capitol Hill Organized Protest area, ending a three-week standoff between officers and protesters who had declared it a police-free zone. on.wsj.com/3eSqE97

- Apple Inc is temporarily closing dozens of stores in states around the U.S. as the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened in certain regions. on.wsj.com/2BUwDvR