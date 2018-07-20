FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 20, 2018 / 4:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp dropped its bid for Twenty-First Century Fox entertainment assets amid mounting odds, clearing the way for rival Walt Disney Co to acquire key pieces of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for $71.3 billion. on.wsj.com/2L6ybqn

- Google parent Alphabet Inc said within hours of the European Union decision that it would appeal the antitrust fine for abusing the dominance of Google's Android operating system. on.wsj.com/2LtGUCp

- Amazon.com Inc has made it easy for small brands to sell their products to large numbers of customers, but that has also enabled some counterfeiters to cut into their business. on.wsj.com/2uDNHzu

- Merck & Co Inc said Thursday it will cut U.S. list prices for several of its drugs including the hepatitis C treatment Zepatier, and the company pledged to limit future net price increases. on.wsj.com/2LAn7Oa (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.