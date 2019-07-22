PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 22

July 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China will impose anti-dumping duties on stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel plate from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia, the country's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday. on.wsj.com/32HAHZi

- Two upcoming meetings on forming a new Asia-Pacific trade bloc could be the "most critical" trade negotiations yet, Australia's Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Monday, as U.S.-China tensions and a protectionist mood continue to unsettle global markets. on.wsj.com/2Ob4Lcz

- U.S. Indian Health Service hospital continued to be plagued by poor medical care, untrained staff and leadership turnover, despite improvements made there by top agency officials, a report released on Monday by the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department said. on.wsj.com/32ElKXX

- The government of El Salvador is committed to improving conditions there to reduce illegal immigration to the U.S., and Washington is prepared to join with it, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. on.wsj.com/2OpVU71 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)