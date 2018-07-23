PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 23

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Atos SE of France has struck a $3.4 billion deal to buy Syntel Inc, a U.S. based information-technology company, in a move that would give it access to some of the biggest U.S. financial-services companies. on.wsj.com/2OaGChV

- Tesla Inc has asked some suppliers to refund a portion of what the electric-car company has spent previously, an appeal that reflects the auto maker's urgency to sustain operations during a critical production period. on.wsj.com/2JLHGFX

- The finance ministers and central bankers of the G-20 group of countries ended their meeting here with little progress on resolving global trade tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, with the U.S. and EU both insisting their conditions for trade talks must be met. on.wsj.com/2LCBx0i

- Papa John's International Inc board members voted to adopt a "poison pill" on Sunday to prevent its founder John Schnatter from gaining a controlling interest in the pizza chain. on.wsj.com/2myV9HE (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)