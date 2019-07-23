PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 23

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc is in advanced talks to buy Intel Corp's smartphone-modem chip business, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would jump-start the iPhone maker's push to take control of developing the critical components powering its devices. on.wsj.com/32MJTeE

- Private-equity firm Silver Lake Management is taking a stake in EverCommerce, in a deal that would value the services-focused software company at nearly $2 billion, according to a person familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/32NKDAy

- AutoNation Inc, the largest car-dealership chain in the U.S., on Monday abruptly changed gears, promoting Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Miller to chief executive just months after hiring an industry outsider as its leader. on.wsj.com/32MMPYY

- Discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Tim Hockey will leave the company in February 2020. on.wsj.com/32UKcV4

- Blackstone Group Inc has added more than $1.14 billion to its private-equity strategy focused on longer-term holdings of European property, a 56% gain in just a year, regulatory filings show. on.wsj.com/32JsBiy (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)