July 24, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nike Inc is raising salaries for more than 7,000 employees after an internal pay review and changing how it awards annual bonuses to its global staff, part of a broad overhaul of compensation at the sportswear giant. on.wsj.com/2LwDLlg)

- Satellite imagery shows North Korea has begun taking down its main satellite launch facility, an apparent confidence-building measure by Pyongyang amid concerns about the slow pace of progress on dismantling the country's nuclear weapons programs. on.wsj.com/2LJzcRk

- China's Tencent Holdings Ltd has struck a deal to provide WebMD's health-care content to the more than 1 billion users on its WeChat social network, according to both companies. on.wsj.com/2OaCRJm

- Hackers working for Russia claimed "hundreds of victims" last year in a giant and long-running campaign that put them inside the control rooms of U.S. electric utilities where they could have caused blackouts, federal officials said. They said the campaign likely is continuing. on.wsj.com/2mCMAM4

- An investment fund led by Richard Schottenfeld has acquired 5.7 percent of bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc and has met with the bookseller's senior management to discuss how to improve the company's performance, according to a securities filing. on.wsj.com/2LkGb6U

- Apollo Global Management Llc is buying hospital operator LifePoint Health Inc in a deal with an enterprise value of about $5.6 billion, the firms said on Monday. on.wsj.com/2uYTQG0

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

