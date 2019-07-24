Market News
July 24, 2019 / 4:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 24

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boris Johnson won the race to lead the ruling Conservative Party and become Britain's next prime minister, repeating in his victory speech a pledge to pull the nation out of the European Union by Oct. 31 — but the challenge he faces to meet that deadline became quickly apparent. (on.wsj.com/30Yy97n)

- A U.S. delegation is expected to travel to China for trade talks next week, according to a senior administration official, marking what would be the first in-person talks since the Group of 20 summit last month. (on.wsj.com/30LCVoC)

- The Justice Department is opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition, adding a new Washington threat for companies such as Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. (on.wsj.com/30Ofgni)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to announce a settlement with Facebook Inc on Wednesday related to claims it inadequately disclosed risks involving its privacy practices, a person familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/30R4PPV)

- WeWork is aiming to go public in September, earlier than many investors had expected, after boosting a loan facility the office-space manager hopes will pave the way for the listing. (on.wsj.com/30QAj8T) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

