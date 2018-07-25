PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said Tuesday it would set up an innovation hub in China to groom and support the nation's developers and startups, the latest in a series of steps aimed at expanding its presence in the world's largest consumer market. on.wsj.com/2JReRI8

- Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, is closing her fashion brand and planning a longer-term focus on policy in Washington. on.wsj.com/2Lj3ZbE

- The Trump administration said Tuesday it would extend $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers amid signs the U.S. agricultural sector is beginning to feel the impact of President Donald Trump's escalating trade disputes with major U.S. trading partners. on.wsj.com/2A61LH9

- American Airlines Group Inc changed the way it describes Taiwan on Wednesday, bowing to Chinese pressure to start using language approved by Beijing when referring to the self-governing island. on.wsj.com/2JSGWyw

- China's antigraft agency said it is investigating on suspicion of corruption a pharmaceutical company that the government alleges sold more than 250,000 substandard vaccine doses. The vaccine maker, Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd , has also been accused by China's national drug regulator of fabricating production records of a human rabies vaccine. on.wsj.com/2v41HlB