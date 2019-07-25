PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital Management LLP and its partner Navis Capital Partners Ltd have put on hold plans to sell a network of gyms and health clubs in Asia as the process drew little interest due to high valuation, people familiar with the process said. on.wsj.com/2MbCU9t

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will start selling its foldable-screen smartphone by September, following a delayed rollout earlier this year after tech reviewers found structural flaws. on.wsj.com/2MamzBO

- The judge presiding over PG&E Corp's bankruptcy declined to end the utility's exclusive control over the proceedings, instead granting California Governor Gavin Newsom's administration time to try to avoid a free-for-all among competing restructuring strategies. on.wsj.com/2MdFvjh

- Best Buy Co Inc on Wednesday named Matt Bilunas, a 13-year veteran of the company, as its next chief financial officer. on.wsj.com/2MbGosw

- Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday that venture capitalist Matt Cohler and entrepreneur Arianna Huffington are stepping down from the ride-hailing company's board. on.wsj.com/2y9PfCJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)