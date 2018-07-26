PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qualcomm Inc plans to scrap its $44 billion purchase of Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors NV after failing to secure approval in China, making the deal one of the most prominent victims of spiraling U.S.-China trade tensions. on.wsj.com/2LKWPc7

- Mattel Inc said it would cut more than 2,200 jobs, or nearly one-quarter of its non-manufacturing workforce, as the maker of Barbie dolls and other toys grapples with slumping sales and deep losses. on.wsj.com/2LpEXYj

- Coca-Cola Co on Wednesday said it would take the step of raising prices on its carbonated soft drinks in the middle of the year, citing rising costs, including higher freight rates and metal prices after the U.S. placed tariffs on Chinese imports earlier this year. on.wsj.com/2JVO3GC

- Gilead Sciences Inc Chief Executive Officer John Milligan will step down at the end of the year, an abrupt departure from a drug company struggling with falling sales and profit. on.wsj.com/2mMx6VL

- Representatives from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc have been invited to appear before the U.S. Senate in September for another hearing on foreign activity on their networks. on.wsj.com/2A880uk

- U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker turned down the heat on a trade dispute between two of the world's largest economic powers, suggesting Wednesday they would hold off on further tariffs while they talk through their differences. on.wsj.com/2LM8Gqq

- Preliminary voting results in Pakistan showed the party of former cricket star Imran Khan was poised late Wednesday to come into power for the first time, upending the political landscape in the fragile democracy. on.wsj.com/2uPXX7R