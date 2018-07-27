PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- BP Plc will buy the bulk of BHP Billiton Ltd's U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for $10.5 billion, as the UK oil major rebuilds in the U.S. after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and BHP exits a business it has called a costly and mistimed investment. on.wsj.com/2vcx1P0

- Amgen Inc said Thursday that senior executives in charge of research and development and commercialization are leaving the company. on.wsj.com/2NOXmKO

- U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether television station owners violated antitrust law in ways that inflated local television advertising prices. on.wsj.com/2uSSLjx

- North Korea on Friday handed over the remains of some U.S. soldiers who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, giving new momentum to a diplomatic detente that had shown signs of stalling in recent weeks. on.wsj.com/2AbWe1M

- Chesapeake Energy Corp is selling its last remaining oil and gas holdings in Ohio's Utica Shale. The roughly $2 billion sale to Houston-based Encino Acquisition Partners, announced Thursday, is the latest in a series of deals by Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake to improve its finances. on.wsj.com/2vgXFqj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)