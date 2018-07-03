PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal Reserve officials told Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley that they were about to flunk a portion of the annual stress tests but offered them a deal to avoid an outright fail and continue paying billions to shareholders. on.wsj.com/2INw5oZ

- Germany's government stepped back from the brink of a full-blown crisis Monday when Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a last-minute deal for tighter control over immigration with her rebellious interior minister after two days of talks. on.wsj.com/2IQVvCe

- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he met with four potential Supreme Court nominees earlier in the day and planned to interview "two or three more" ahead of the planned announcement of his decision next week. on.wsj.com/2ILsJmL

- Starbucks Corp should audit its stores for prejudice against customers, review the racial diversity of its staff and help pay for antibias training for local police, according to a report compiled by outside experts advising the coffee chain on its diversity efforts. on.wsj.com/2KKRiW1

- Tesla Inc's engineering chief, Doug Field, won't return from his leave of absence, a person familiar with the situation said, as the auto maker heads into a pivotal period to prove it can sustain production of the Model 3 sedan. on.wsj.com/2KIf1Tt

- An IPO market that was left for dead just two years ago has come roaring back in 2018, with companies raising public capital at a pace rarely seen in the past two decades. In 2018, 120 companies have used initial public offerings to raise $35.2 billion on U.S. exchanges, the highest volume since 2014. on.wsj.com/2KDcFZb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)