PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S government dropped plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form, a turnaround after days of defiant statements following last week's Supreme Court decision to halt the query. on.wsj.com/2RSuMeP

- International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde is likely to become the first woman to run the European Central Bank, putting an experienced crisis fighter in charge and paving the way for a continuation of easy-money policies. on.wsj.com/2XlWbXI

- Lee Iacocca, the tough-talking, cigar-chomping auto executive who saved Chrysler Corp in the early 1980s and became one of America's first big-time, celebrity CEOs, has died at age 94 of complications related to Parkinson's disease. on.wsj.com/2XlmCgb

- Tesla Inc returned to growth mode in the second quarter, setting a record for deliveries and beating Wall Street’s expectations, relieving some pressure on Chief Executive Elon Musk to prove that demand remains strong for the electric-car maker's vehicles. on.wsj.com/2KUs0Fa

- Facebook Inc and YouTube are being flooded with scientifically dubious and potentially harmful information about alternative cancer treatments, which sometimes gets viewed millions of times, a Wall Street Journal examination found. bit.do/eXJ4T

- Deutsche Bank AG is taking steps to dismantle a pillar of its Wall Street investment bank. The Bank had discussions with Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas SA and others that could lead to a sale or transfer of parts of its once-prized equities business, including operations that serve hedge funds and other big trading customers, according to people familiar with the matter. bit.do/eXJ4Y