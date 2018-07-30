PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Some CBS Corp directors discussed over the weekend whether Chief Executive Leslie Moonves should step aside from the company pending its investigation into allegations he sexually harassed women, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2K6LFge

- Ant Financial Services Group, founded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, has become the world's biggest financial-technology firm, driving innovations that let people use their phones for buying insurance as easily as groceries, enabling millions to go weeks at a time without using physical cash. on.wsj.com/2ve9TzF

- Walmart Inc is exploring a subscription video-streaming service that would seek to challenge Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc by offering programming that targets Middle America, according to people familiar with the plans. on.wsj.com/2K79JzP

- EuroChem Group AG, a maker of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, is getting into the potash-mining business, in a move that could shake up a market dominated by a handful of producers in North America and the former Soviet Union. on.wsj.com/2NV5469 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)