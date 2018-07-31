PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co is seeking a buyer for key parts of its digital unit as the conglomerate unwinds a signature initiative of former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt that loses money despite billions in investment. on.wsj.com/2LLMdgt

- CBS Corp said its board of directors was in the process of selecting an outside law firm to handle an independent investigation into allegations Chief Executive Leslie Moonves sexually harassed women. on.wsj.com/2v07hq4

- Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday said it would add smaller, more versatile motorcycles to its lineup as it tries to attract the younger riders it needs to grow sales. on.wsj.com/2LNhEqM

- MGM Resorts International on Monday said it would partner with Britain's GVC Holdings Plc to set up a U.S. sports betting and online-gambling business, the latest wager that Americans will gamble more after a landmark Supreme Court ruling. on.wsj.com/2NWrILm