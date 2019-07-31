PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The judge presiding over PHI Inc's bankruptcy said he would approve a restructuring strategy widely supported by creditors but opposed by two federal watchdogs and a group of consumers suing the helicopter operator over their medical transportation bills. on.wsj.com/2MtbHzh

- The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc said on Tuesday that it is upgrading its scrutiny of financial planners and appointing a task force to review its enforcement and disclosure procedures. on.wsj.com/2MsEfJe

- A federal judge in Montana overturned the U.S. Internal Revenue Service's rule that had limited the information that politically active nonprofit groups have to provide to the federal government. on.wsj.com/2ynOvdm

- Canada's Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Tuesday it is unlikely to reveal a decision on the use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd equipment for use in the country's next-generation 5G telecommunications network until after the Oct. 21 national election. on.wsj.com/2MBlO5d

- J.Crew Group Inc may face resistance from some of its lenders over its plan to take its fast-growing Madewell chain public, as they look to the initial public offering as an opportunity to extract concessions from the company, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2MtwTF2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)