PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's search for a Supreme Court justice to succeed Anthony Kennedy is focusing on a trio of federal judges, with a decision expected this week in anticipation of an announcement on Monday, people familiar with the search said. on.wsj.com/2IUE9o8

- The international system for resolving trade disputes will come under increasing threat if leading economies continue to ramp up the pace at which they impose new restrictions on imports, the World Trade Organization warned. on.wsj.com/2KMrdCl

- Hudson's Bay Co has agreed to sell half of its European business in a deal that would bring in more than $1 billion in cash, according to people familiar with the situation, as the department store operator continues to shed assets amid a challenging environment for brick-and-mortar retailers. on.wsj.com/2ITIXdi

- Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co said its chairman and co-founder Wang Jian died on Tuesday after being injured in an accident during a business trip in France. on.wsj.com/2KQdPxh

- Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak posted about $123,000 in bail to be able to return to his Kuala Lumpur home, capping a 24-hour period in which he was arrested, detained overnight and charged in court in connection with a multibillion-dollar financial scandal that helped topple his government. on.wsj.com/2ITH3JM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)