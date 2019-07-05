PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" celebration was one of the most elaborate Independence Day events ever staged on the National Mall, featuring military jets, armored vehicles, tanks and fireworks. on.wsj.com/2LBA1hV

- Tighter new U.S. sanctions have proved more punishing than Iran's leaders expected, driving Tehran to hit back militarily and breach limits it had agreed to put on its nuclear program. on.wsj.com/2NvvvEb

- Univision Communications Inc is exploring a possible sale, a move that would put an end to 12 years of private-equity ownership marked by an erosion of the Spanish-language broadcaster's ratings dominance and an ill-fated venture into English-language content. on.wsj.com/2XpsIAZ

- The White House said it was continuing to search for a legally acceptable way to include a citizenship question in the census, despite a recent Supreme Court ruling against the administration's justification for adding it. on.wsj.com/2Xsv5CZ

- California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck a remote area in the Mojave Desert, sending tremors as far as Los Angeles and Nevada. tiny.cc/akv98y

- Iconic humor publication MAD Magazine is saying goodbye to news-stands, according to a person familiar with the situation. Starting with issue No. 10, which goes on sale in October, the magazine will be available only in comic-book stores and will also be mailed directly to subscribers. on.wsj.com/2XucFll