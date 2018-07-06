PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States and China slapped levies on $34 billion of each other's exports Friday, the first tangible shots in a trade battle both sides are preparing to keep fighting for months if not years longer. on.wsj.com/2KS9NV8

- Chief Executive of German steel conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG Heinrich Hiesinger handed in his resignation, just days after the industrial group agreed to merge its steel business with India's Tata Steel Ltd to create Europe's second-largest steelmaker. on.wsj.com/2KR2uNg

- Kim Sinatra, Wynn Resorts Ltd's executive vice-president and general counsel, will no longer serve in that position as of July 15, the company said. on.wsj.com/2KVOQsf

- American authorities are probing ties between Glencore Plc and an Israeli diamond merchant, according to people familiar with the matter, embroiling the mining giant in foreign and U.S. investigators' deepening scrutiny of the gem trader. on.wsj.com/2IYOAXP

- Preparations for the public listing of Saudi Arabia's state oil company, Aramco, a centerpiece of the government's plan to open its economy, have stalled, leaving government officials and people close to the process doubting that it will go forward at all. on.wsj.com/2IYoZ1a

- Scott Pruitt, the embattled administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, resigned after allegations of ethical lapses and improper spending overshadowed his aggressive campaign to roll back Obama-era environmental rules. on.wsj.com/2IZOX4j