PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 6

- The builders of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Duke Energy Corp and Dominion Energy Inc, are pulling the plug on the project as companies continue to meet mounting environmental opposition to new fossil-fuel conduits. on.wsj.com/2NXFP5d

- The next challenge for bringing Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets back into service is slated to play out as early as this week, with another U.S. government test flight assessing the safety of software fixes. on.wsj.com/3f2mMm5

- Big tech companies including Google parent Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc face a swath of proposed European regulations aimed at curbing their alleged anticompetitive behavior, making them pay more taxes and compelling them to shoulder more responsibility for illegal content on their platforms, said European Union's competition chief Margrethe Vestager. on.wsj.com/2BJDlF9

- An Iranian conglomerate owned by the country's military and tied to its missile program has established a retail foothold in Venezuela, according to officials and records detailing the move, deepening Tehran's involvement with the Nicolas Maduro government. on.wsj.com/2CdrajB