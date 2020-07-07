PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are among tech companies that have suspended processing requests for user data from Hong Kong law-enforcement agencies following China's imposition of a national-security law on the city. on.wsj.com/38z9sn5

- Palantir Technologies Inc said it has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public, ending an extended wait that made the data analytics company one of Silicon Valley's oldest private startups. on.wsj.com/3gtp4uM

- As senior U.S. and Chinese economic officials plan to discuss China's compliance with a trade deal signed early this year, more than 40 American business groups called on Beijing to step up purchases of U.S. manufactured goods as well as energy and other products as part of the agreement. on.wsj.com/3iDVswU

- International students can't take all their classes online if their college offers a mix of on-campus and remote classes, according to new guidelines from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as Harvard University and others laid out their plans for the fall. on.wsj.com/2AzEsGM