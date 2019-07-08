PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Deutsche Bank AG moved on Sunday to gut its global ambitions as a trading powerhouse, cutting 18,000 jobs and retreating to its German banking roots in a radical overhaul to try to save itself after years of decline. on.wsj.com/2L92ZWO

- Iran said it was taking steps to increase uranium enrichment that would break limits set in a 2015 nuclear deal by Monday morning, violating for the second time elements of the multi-party accord and putting it at risk of collapse. on.wsj.com/2L6Y0pJ

- Shared office space manager WeWork Cos is seeking to raise as much as $3 billion to $4 billion in coming months through a debt facility that could grow as big as $10 billion over the next several years. on.wsj.com/2L7IHwY

- Saudi Arabia's flyadeal said on Sunday it would buy up to 50 Airbus SE's A320neo planes, the direct rival to Boeing Co's MAX that has been idled globally in the wake of two crashes within less than five months. on.wsj.com/2LbiWfg

- A new team of government lawyers will be taking charge of the census fight, the U.S. Justice Department said, as the Trump administration continues to search for a legally acceptable way to include a citizenship question in the 2020 survey despite a recent Supreme Court decision barring it. on.wsj.com/2L6XNCZ