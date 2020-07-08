PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. has formally notified the World Health Organization it will withdraw from the United Nations agency over President Donald Trump's criticism of its ties to China. on.wsj.com/32246iC

- Civil-rights advocates came out of a meeting on Tuesday with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg saying they didn't make progress on their demands over how the social-media giant polices the platform. on.wsj.com/31Vk4va

- New York Department of Financial Services fined Deutsche Bank AG $150 million on Tuesday for failing to properly monitor its dealings with late financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. on.wsj.com/2BECwO0

- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is nearing a restructuring deal that would help stave off a near-term bankruptcy filing while turning down a competing financing offer from senior lenders including Apollo Global Management Inc , according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ZO3mLp