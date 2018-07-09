PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Randa Accessories plans to publicly press its bid to buy Perry Ellis International Inc in an effort to overcome the apparel maker's swift rejection of its takeover offer last week. on.wsj.com/2L31kOS

- Quorum Business Solutions Inc is working with investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG to explore a possible sale. on.wsj.com/2J5caSS

- Cosco Shipping Holdings Co's takeover of rival Orient Overseas International Ltd has received the blessing of a U.S. national-security review body, removing a major overhang of the $6.3 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2J2A15D

- U.S. airlines are aiming to convince investors that surging fuel costs won't knock a record stretch of profitability off course. Some investors say airlines won't be able to raise prices fast enough to cover a roughly 55 percent increase in fuel costs from a year ago. on.wsj.com/2KXdnNS

- The path ahead for talks with North Korea appeared uncertain after a weekend visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ended with Pyongyang accusing the U.S. of "gangster-like tactics" and increasing the "risk of war," but saying it retained confidence in President Donald Trump to reach an agreement on denuclearization. on.wsj.com/2J5RtWI