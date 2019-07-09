PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, is preparing to list as a publicly traded company. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is planning to invest roughly $800 million in Virgin Galactic for a 49% stake. on.wsj.com/2S1bZOs

- Carson Block's Muddy Waters LLC, a short seller, took aim at Anta Sports Products Ltd, becoming the third firm in little more than a year to question the financial reports of China's most valuable sportswear company. on.wsj.com/2S7NYVZ

- Outdoor retailer REI said on Monday it would resume doing business with Vista Outdoor Inc after the company said it had agreed to sell its firearm business. on.wsj.com/2S3F63K

- Iran warned it will take further steps to breach the 2015 nuclear accord in early September if it doesn't receive long-sought relief from U.S. economic sanctions, as it began enriching uranium above limits set out in the deal. on.wsj.com/2Sd10BP

- Top American and China negotiators are set to speak this week in an effort to revive stalled trade talks, as discord over prior commitments and political considerations threaten to bog down discussions. on.wsj.com/2S7OPGb

- Piper Jaffray Companies is nearing a deal to buy Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP for $485 million in cash and stock, in a deal that could be announced as early as Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2S30RAA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)