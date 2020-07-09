PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Airlines Holdings Inc said it is exploring the possibility of shedding almost half its U.S. workforce, the first major domestic carrier to detail how deep the industry might have to retrench amid the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand. on.wsj.com/3gzMNJU

- The U.S. Justice Department is examining whether scandal-plagued German payment company Wirecard AG played a critical role in an alleged $100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, according to people familiar with the investigation. on.wsj.com/3gDxP5J

- Apparel brand Brooks Brothers, which is owned by Italian businessman Claudio Del Vecchio, filed for bankruptcy protection in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2W0847A

- Facebook Inc and its detractors tried to win over advertisers on Wednesday, after a company-commissioned audit found continued problems with how the social-media giant polices hate speech and other problematic content on its platform. on.wsj.com/2ZPbNGh