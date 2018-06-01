PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp on Thursday said its $92 billion Vision Fund would invest $2.25 billion in General Motors Co's driverless-car unit, while Alphabet Inc's self-driving car subsidiary Waymo LLC said it would buy as many as 62,000 minivans from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV as part of a plan to dramatically increase the number of driverless cars it has on the road in coming years. on.wsj.com/2H9BPJ0

- General Electric Co is planning to end sales of oil and natural-gas equipment later this year in Iran, illustrating how U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal is shutting a narrow window of opportunity for some American businesses there. on.wsj.com/2svFMCG

- Sears Holdings Corp said Thursday it plans to close more than 60 stores it has deemed unprofitable, as the retailer continues to struggle with falling sales. on.wsj.com/2szI7wu

- Samsonite International said on Friday that Chief Executive Ramesh Tainwala resigned a week after a short seller claimed the executive had misrepresented himself as having a doctorate. on.wsj.com/2H8GRWk

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is considering setting up an in-house financing unit in the United States, in a move that could allow the company to directly extend credit to American car buyers for the first time in a decade. on.wsj.com/2suSJMV

- Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday it would raise its minimum wage and boost pay for 130,000 U.S. store staff, intensifying the battle for workers in a tight U.S. job market. on.wsj.com/2H95fqL