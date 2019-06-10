Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 10, 2019 / 4:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 10

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Technologies Corp doubled down on the aerospace market with an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon Co, after UTC executives earlier chose to exit the escalator and air-conditioner businesses. on.wsj.com/2wIJrPN

- PG&E Corp turned off power to about 22,000 customers in Northern California this weekend as part of the first wave of what the utility has said will likely be numerous pre-emptive shutdowns this year to help prevent deadly wildfires. on.wsj.com/2wLW24Q

- U.S. factories have shifted into low gear after a year of record output and big job gains, putting additional pressure on an economy that already is expected to grow more slowly this year. on.wsj.com/2wIWAsp

- PG&E scored a legal victory over federal regulators that could clear the way for the financially troubled utility to rip up billions of dollars in expensive green-power contracts as it seeks to exit bankruptcy. on.wsj.com/2wKNhrL

- Microsoft Corp said on Sunday it will begin publicly testing its new videogame-streaming initiative in October, just ahead of when Google's competing service is slated to launch. on.wsj.com/2wHwOVo

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

