PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T Inc's streaming service HBO max pulled American classic "Gone with the Wind", while Paramount Network canceled long-running show "Cops", in wake of nationwide protests for racial justice and against police brutality. on.wsj.com/3dRar3D

- Greg Glassman, the founder and chief executive of CrossFit Inc, said he had decided to retire after his inflammatory remarks about the killing of George Floyd prompted sponsors and gym owners to cut ties with his company. on.wsj.com/3hcZKuw

- Law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP resigned from representing Travelport Worldwide Ltd after the U.K.-based travel-booking company touched off a legal confrontation with corporate-debt investors that Kirkland also counts as clients, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/3e1yWLP

- The United States Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday delayed a final decision on whether Elon Musk's SpaceX will be able to qualify as a preferred bidder when the agency prepares to distribute up to $16 billion in funding to expand broadband service in rural areas. on.wsj.com/37nKkyT