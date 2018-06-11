PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- KKR & Co is nearing a deal to buy Envision Healthcare Corp for $46 a share, or about $5.5 billion, in one of the largest recent leveraged buyouts. on.wsj.com/2sUfWZb

- Indian media conglomerate Star India, which is fully owned by Twenty-First Century Fox, is among the most desired assets as Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp gear up for a possible bidding war over a big chunk of Fox. on.wsj.com/2sWNNAQ

- A United States national security panel approved Chinese conglomerate China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co's $2.7 billion takeover of Richmond-based insurer Genworth Financial Inc , after the companies convinced authorities they would take extraordinary steps to secure Americans' personal data. on.wsj.com/2t3kL2z

- U.S. administration officials escalated President Donald Trump's criticisms of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the global trading system on Sunday, heightening tensions with major allies as Washington enters an important stretch of negotiations on several fronts, from China to the North American Free Trade Agreement. on.wsj.com/2sUgzC1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)