PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A group of Hudson's Bay Co shareholders that includes the retailer's chairman has made an offer to take the company private, as the owner of Saks and Lord & Taylor struggles with sluggish sales and a depressed stock price. on.wsj.com/2I9FtGF

- Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is buying U.S. digital imaging company Shutterfly Inc and Snapfish LLC, which the private-equity giant plans to combine to create a bigger player in online-photo services. on.wsj.com/2X2XNtc

- Opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc filed for bankruptcy protection, touching off a battle for cash between federal authorities who blamed the company for fueling addiction and the lawyers who are defending its former executives. on.wsj.com/2I8DylH

- Book distributor Readerlink LLC is working toward making a bid for Barnes & Noble Inc that would top the price of $6.50 a share, hedge fund Elliott Management Corp agreed to pay for the book retailer. on.wsj.com/2wKQs2R