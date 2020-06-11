PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal Reserve officials signaled plans to keep interest rates near zero for years and said they were studying how to provide more support to a U.S. economy battered by the coronavirus and related shutdowns. on.wsj.com/3dTPMvI

- Grubhub Inc agreed to combine with Europe's Just Eat Takeaway.com NV , turning its back on Uber Technologies Inc in a surprising twist in the scramble for mergers among food-delivery companies. on.wsj.com/2zqrlHu

- Amazon.com Inc said it is halting law-enforcement use of its facial-recognition software, adding its voice to a growing chorus of companies, lawmakers and civil rights advocates calling for greater regulation of the surveillance technology amid widespread concern about its potential for racial bias. on.wsj.com/3cUdtCZ

- Tesla Inc investors pushed the auto maker's stock to more than $1,000 a share Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees it was time to begin volume production of the company's long-promised, all-electric semitrailer truck. on.wsj.com/2MPyl3O

- Tyson Foods Inc said it is cooperating in a Justice Department price-fixing investigation under a leniency program that will allow the company to avoid criminal prosecution in exchange for aiding in the continuing probe of other poultry suppliers. on.wsj.com/2XQZucL

- Walt Disney Co said it aims to begin a phased reopening of its Disney land Resort in July, the latest sign that the world's largest entertainment company is joining the rest of the nation's economy in getting operations up and running again, at least in a limited form. on.wsj.com/2MJZtRI