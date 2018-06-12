PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a new memo sent ahead of a town hall meeting planned for Tuesday morning, McDonald's USA President Chris Kempczinski sought to reassure U.S. employees and franchisees that they will get more support from the company even though some positions will be eliminated. on.wsj.com/2l1DWWO

- Stryker Corp has made a takeover approach to rival Boston Scientific Corp, a move to create a medical device giant and the latest effort to consolidate a corner of the health-care industry that has produced a raft of large deals lately. on.wsj.com/2l32GxH

- Activist Elliott Management Corp is hoping to strike a deal with Sempra Energy and its CEO Jeff Martin to replace six board members and initiate a strategic review of the company, which Elliott argues has become a scattered conglomerate with disparate pieces. on.wsj.com/2l5d7RF

- German prosecutors are investigating Audi AG Chief Executive Rupert Stadler and another unidentified member of the carmaker's executive board on suspicion of fraud as they widen their investigation into Volkswagen AG emissions-cheating scandal. on.wsj.com/2l5YFsC

- Property magnate Sam Zell has apologized to the organizer of a real estate association conference, Nareit, for using a lewd term to refer to women, according to a newsletter emailed to members. on.wsj.com/2l4qCB3

- In a rare rebuke of President Donald Trump, Republican Senate leaders set up a vote for this week that would undo the White House deal to revive Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp. on.wsj.com/2l33ra1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)