PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc is shutting its restaurant delivery service Amazon Restaurants in the United States, putting an end to a four-year experiment that sought to compete with the likes of Grubhub and Uber Eats but failed to gain much traction. on.wsj.com/31tmOxh

- A group of state attorneys general filed a lawsuit to block the proposed merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, a highly unusual challenge that comes as federal antitrust officials are still reviewing the more than $26 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2WJJ5rX

- United Technologies Corp shareholder William Ackman, who earlier pushed the industrial giant to streamline its business, is now urging the company to call off its planned megamerger with Raytheon Co, which he says makes no strategic sense. on.wsj.com/2Wx29Vd

- Foxconn Technology Group said it is ready to shift production for Apple Inc out of China if necessary, as the electronics assembler tried to assuage investors' concerns over the U.S.-China trade conflict. on.wsj.com/2MFBsy2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)