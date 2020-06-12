PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The European Union is planning formal antitrust charges against Amazon.com Inc over its treatment of third-party sellers, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/30vTfgp

- Food delivery company DoorDash Inc is close to securing new funding that would value the largest U.S. meal-delivery company at more than $15 billion before the infusion. on.wsj.com/2UCeNUF

- Twitter Inc said it removed from its platform about 174,000 accounts it labeled as fake and operated by the Chinese government to push its narratives about the coronavirus, Hong Kong protests and other topics. on.wsj.com/2AkdiUt