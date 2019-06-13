PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Huawei Technologies Co told Verizon Communications Inc that the carrier should pay licensing fees for more than 200 of its patents, further escalating tensions between the Chinese company and the United States. on.wsj.com/2wOJmu7

- Alphabet Inc's Google fired about a half-dozen of its largest lobbying firms as part of a major overhaul of its global government affairs and policy operations amid the prospect of greater government scrutiny of its businesses. on.wsj.com/2Kc8TWP

- Facebook Inc uncovered emails that appear to connect Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to potentially problematic privacy practices at the company. on.wsj.com/2wQ9RiQ

- New York City intends to renew its cap on new for-hire vehicle licenses, part of a push to tighten its rein on companies like Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc and help protect the city's troubled taxi industry. on.wsj.com/2KhrK2C (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)