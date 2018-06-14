PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp made an unsolicited offer to buy most of 21st Century Fox Inc for roughly $65 billion, kicking off a bidding war with Walt Disney Co as the two media titans jockey for position in a business undergoing tumultuous change. on.wsj.com/2JSIUD2

- The Trump administration, deepening its global trade offensive, is preparing to levy tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods in the coming week, perhaps as early as Friday—a move that is likely to spark heavy retaliation from Beijing. on.wsj.com/2JTzbN4

- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the U.S. hopes to achieve "major disarmament" of North Korea's nuclear arsenal during President Donald Trump's first term in office and would resume joint military exercises with South Korea if the talks stall. on.wsj.com/2JRa0KN

- Apple Inc said it is working on a new security feature that could make it harder for investigators to retrieve data from iPhones, the latest twist in its long-running standoff with law-enforcement agencies over user privacy. on.wsj.com/2JQcEAF

- The attorneys for Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, are expected to stop representing him in the criminal investigation into his business dealings, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2JNdldY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)