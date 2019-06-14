Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc has signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc , PayPal Holdings Inc and Uber Technologies Inc to back a new cryptocurrency it plans to unveil next week and launch next year. on.wsj.com/2IdYo3a

- KPMG LLP is preparing to pay as much as $50 million to settle civil claims related to the conduct of former partners who learned which of their audits would be subject to surprise regulatory examinations. on.wsj.com/2ZlqwqE

- Expedia Group Inc agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions on Cuba, the U.S. Treasury Department said. on.wsj.com/2wV3Txb

- Ascena Retail Group Inc , the company behind Ann Taylor and Loft stores, has hired liquidation firm Gordon Brothers to help conduct going-out-of-business sales at the Dressbarn chain. on.wsj.com/2XfwlII

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

