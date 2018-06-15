PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump approved tariffs on about $50 billion of Chinese goods, people familiar with the decision said, as the United States ratchets up its trade fight with Beijing over China's alleged pressure on U.S. firms to transfer technology to Chinese partners. on.wsj.com/2l9oCaD

- AT&T Inc on Thursday completed its purchase of Time Warner Inc, hours after the Department of Justice decided not to request a legal delay while antitrust officials consider whether to appeal their court defeat. on.wsj.com/2l9WwvS

- U.S. prosecutors have charged six current and former employees of Fitbit Inc with possessing trade secrets stolen from rival company Jawbone. on.wsj.com/2lckgzo

- Online crafts marketplace Etsy Inc said it is increasing the transaction fees it charges, cheering Wall Street investors but angering some of the merchants that sell on the site. on.wsj.com/2l9221P

- Facebook Inc's top policy and communications executive, Elliot Schrage, is stepping down, ending a decade-long tenure at the social-media giant as it faces intense scrutiny for its business practices and commitment to privacy. on.wsj.com/2lagRB7