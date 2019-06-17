PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- European buyout firm Nordic Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake of U.S.-based ArisGlobal LLC, in a deal that values the life-sciences software company at $700 million including debt. on.wsj.com/2IOR3pz

- Genius Media Group Inc which depends on Alphabet Inc's Google search engine said its traffic is dropping because, for the past several years, Google has been publishing lyrics on its own platform, with some of them lifted directly from the music site. on.wsj.com/2IR4oh5

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is pulling together four separate units that invest in private companies, real estate and other hard-to-access deals to create a new unit and plan a fundraising blitz. on.wsj.com/2IQDWEF

- The Federal Aviation Administration has signaled it is preparing to start flight trials of Boeing Co's proposed 737 MAX safety enhancement as early as this week. on.wsj.com/2INhaNN