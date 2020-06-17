Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc aims to register 4 million voters before the November presidential election, as well as offer voting information and political ad controls. on.wsj.com/3hxD9c1

- European Union antitrust authorities launched two formal probes into whether Apple Inc violated competition laws through its Apple Pay service and App Store. on.wsj.com/3hClqjB

- PG&E Corp pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter for its role in sparking California's deadliest wildfire, on the same day that a separate judge said he would clear the way for the company to exit bankruptcy. on.wsj.com/3hzPgFE

- U.K.'s economic-crimes watchdog has ended its probe into bank note producer De La Rue PLC, saying that the evidence in the case doesn't meet the threshold for prosecution. on.wsj.com/2YKh3ub

