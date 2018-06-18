PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Unilever Plc the maker of Dove shampoo and Hellman's mayonnaise, is expected to call for greater transparency in the world of influencer marketing during the Cannes ad festival taking place this week on the French Riviera. on.wsj.com/2LW7CQz

- A Trump administration policy of separating immigrant children from adults at the southern border is putting pressure on Republicans and threatening to engulf broader negotiations on Capitol Hill about dealing with those already in the U.S. illegally. on.wsj.com/2MCC2rY

- Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into a meeting between longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone and a Russian national during the height of the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Stone's friend Michael Caputo, who is a witness in the probe. on.wsj.com/2ykak0b

- FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was sharply criticized by the inspector general last week for sending anti-Trump text messages, agreed to appear before congressional committees that invite him to testify, his lawyer said in a letter made public Sunday. on.wsj.com/2yjaHrJ