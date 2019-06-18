PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc agreed to buy Array BioPharma Inc for $10.64 billion in cash, as one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies seeks to expand its cancer lineup with targeted therapies. on.wsj.com/31GtHeE

- Huawei Technologies Co founder Ren Zhengfei said he expects revenue of about $100 billion for the company in 2019, a decline from last year's roughly $107 billion, following lower-than-expected growth in the wake of a U.S. export blacklisting and other actions against the Chinese technology giant on.wsj.com/31BNRq0

- A group of five television station owners including CBS Corp, Cox Enterprises Inc, E.W. Scripps Co Co, Fox Corp, and Tegna Inc agreed to settle Justice Department charges that they used third-party firms to illegally coordinate on sales of local advertising spots. on.wsj.com/2J2WQbx

- Airbus said it will develop its longest-range single-aisle plane yet, adding pressure on U.S. rival Boeing Co , which plans a jet for the same market but is distracted by its 737 MAX crisis. on.wsj.com/2ITMlHr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)